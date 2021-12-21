Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.20% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cellebrite DI Ltd. provides digital intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors. Cellebrite DI Ltd., formerly known as TWC Tech Holdings II Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.55.

CLBT traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.69. The stock had a trading volume of 116,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,298. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.37. Cellebrite DI has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $13.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,209,000.

About Cellebrite DI

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

