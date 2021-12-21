Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Short Interest Update

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 722,900 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the November 15th total of 613,200 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 210,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. Cellectis has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.57.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 188.02% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLLS. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cellectis by 79.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 13,487 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the third quarter worth $253,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cellectis by 671.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 51,889 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the second quarter worth $19,529,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the second quarter worth $221,000. 35.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair downgraded Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

