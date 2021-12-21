Cenovus Energy’s (CVE) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a C$19.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.79.

Shares of CVE opened at C$14.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.56. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.12 and a 52 week high of C$16.77. The firm has a market cap of C$29.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$13.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 2.2300001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

