Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Raised to C$9.75 at Credit Suisse Group

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group to C$9.75 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CSFB decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a report on Friday. Cormark increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.20.

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$8.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.48. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$8.21 and a 52 week high of C$16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 6.30.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$277.72 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.23%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

