CenterStar Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,525 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,525 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3,469.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

BBBY stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.88. The stock had a trading volume of 56,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,393,653. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.87.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Fleming bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $192,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 17,500 shares of company stock worth $344,900. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BBBY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

