Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Gap Up to $11.33

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.33, but opened at $11.82. Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 1,219 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.19.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, Director Aaron Kantoff bought 10,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tia L. Bush bought 5,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 238,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,263 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNTA. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.