Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) in a research report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.96% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.
NASDAQ:CVCY traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.06. 14,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $23.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.30.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 532,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 23,551 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 372,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 13,561 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 358,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 41,972 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,855,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,357,000. Institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.
About Central Valley Community Bancorp
Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.
See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know
Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.