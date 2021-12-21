Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) in a research report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.96% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:CVCY traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.06. 14,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $23.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.30.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 532,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 23,551 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 372,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 13,561 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 358,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 41,972 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,855,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,357,000. Institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.