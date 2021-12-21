Centrica’s (CNA) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Centrica (LON:CNA) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 112 ($1.48) price target on the integrated energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CNA. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.32) target price on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Centrica to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 58 ($0.77) to GBX 75 ($0.99) in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 83.17 ($1.10).

LON:CNA opened at GBX 66.90 ($0.88) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.43. Centrica has a 52-week low of GBX 40.51 ($0.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 69.82 ($0.92). The firm has a market cap of £3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 63.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 55.82.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

