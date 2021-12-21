CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.15 and last traded at $17.15. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.83.

About CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY)

CEZ, a. s., an electricity generation company, engages in the production, distribution, trade, and sale of electricity and heat in Western, Central, and Southeastern Europe. The company operates through six segments: Generation-Traditional Energy, Generation-New Energy, Distribution, Sales, Mining, and Support Services.

