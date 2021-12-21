ChainX (PCX) Price Reaches $1.65 on Exchanges

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.65 or 0.00003517 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ChainX has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. ChainX has a market cap of $19.70 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00051296 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,957.33 or 0.08418000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,009.46 or 0.99998186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00074109 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00046525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002648 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 11,912,675 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

