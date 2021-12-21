Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Receives $205.47 Average PT from Brokerages

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.47.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GTLS. Benchmark began coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

GTLS stock opened at $151.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.55 and its 200-day moving average is $171.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.61. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $110.25 and a twelve month high of $206.29.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.10 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 1.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 342,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 157.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 70,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after acquiring an additional 43,152 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $1,189,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

