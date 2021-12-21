Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Receives $205.47 Average PT from Brokerages

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.47.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GTLS. Benchmark began coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.
GTLS stock opened at $151.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.55 and its 200-day moving average is $171.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.61. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $110.25 and a twelve month high of $206.29.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 1.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 342,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 157.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 70,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after acquiring an additional 43,152 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $1,189,000.
Chart Industries Company Profile
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.
