Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLDT shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $125,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 66,368.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 12,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLDT stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.57. 4,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,032. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.81 million, a PE ratio of -52.38 and a beta of 1.94.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

