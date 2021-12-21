Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, "CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company, engaged thru the bank in full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust business."

Shares of Chemung Financial stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.60. 1,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,860. The stock has a market cap of $208.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.12. Chemung Financial has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $49.50.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.44 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 27.18%. Research analysts expect that Chemung Financial will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHMG. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 1,313.9% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,285,000 after purchasing an additional 320,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $783,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 16,672 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $665,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 10,073 shares in the last quarter. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

