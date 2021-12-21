Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $81.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.72. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $65.07 and a 12 month high of $83.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.