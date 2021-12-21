Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the second quarter worth about $170,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in DocuSign by 1.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in DocuSign by 5.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 202.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $148.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.80. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.51 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $2,335,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,733 shares of company stock worth $12,544,667. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.72.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

