Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Holdings Trimmed by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for approximately 1.6% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,582.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,791,000 after buying an additional 255,896 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11,281.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,800,000 after buying an additional 113,038 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,674,047,000 after buying an additional 75,365 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $285,231,000 after buying an additional 73,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 140.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 105,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,966,000 after buying an additional 61,746 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stephens increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,790.00 to $1,929.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,008.04.

Shares of CMG stock traded up $13.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,692.89. The company had a trading volume of 586 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,016. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,753.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,740.92. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,256.27 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The company has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of 67.41, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

