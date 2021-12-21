Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) and Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Financial Survey

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) and Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Kimco Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 0 8 1 0 2.11 Kimco Realty 0 3 12 0 2.80

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of $15.78, indicating a potential upside of 38.52%. Kimco Realty has a consensus price target of $25.36, indicating a potential upside of 13.96%. Given Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Kimco Realty.

Profitability

This table compares Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Kimco Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Kimco Realty 79.68% 14.10% 7.21%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Kimco Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kimco Realty $1.06 billion 12.96 $1.00 billion $1.91 11.65

Kimco Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.1% of Kimco Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Kimco Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kimco Realty beats Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust owns, manages, and develops retail and commercial real estate. The firm’s portfolio includes supermarket-and-drug store-anchored shopping centers; and stand-alone supermarkets and drug stores. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Office. The company was founded on May 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

