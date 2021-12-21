Chronos Wealth Management LLC Sells 127 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,841 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 3.0% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,473 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,399 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,669 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.30.

COST traded down $10.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $538.24. 25,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,033,946. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $514.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.16. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $566.55. The stock has a market cap of $238.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.