CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) will post $0.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CI Financial’s earnings. CI Financial posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CI Financial will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CI Financial.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC upped their target price on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins upped their target price on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CI Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CI Financial by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,614,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CI Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,989,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,085,000 after acquiring an additional 17,084 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of CI Financial by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,856,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,860 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CI Financial by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,546,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,557 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CI Financial by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,959,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,943,000 after acquiring an additional 234,580 shares during the period. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CIXX traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.77. 2,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,997. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.23. CI Financial has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $24.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1447 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

