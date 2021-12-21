CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) will post $0.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CI Financial’s earnings. CI Financial posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CI Financial will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CI Financial.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC upped their target price on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins upped their target price on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CI Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.28.
Shares of NYSE:CIXX traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.77. 2,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,997. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.23. CI Financial has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $24.52.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1447 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.
CI Financial Company Profile
CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.
