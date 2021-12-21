Cigna (NYSE:CI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $248.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.04.
CI stock opened at $217.00 on Tuesday. Cigna has a 1 year low of $190.88 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.67. The firm has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 19,515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cigna
Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.
