Cigna (NYSE:CI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $248.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.04.

CI stock opened at $217.00 on Tuesday. Cigna has a 1 year low of $190.88 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.67. The firm has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cigna will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 19,515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

