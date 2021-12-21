Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.91 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will report $1.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.91 billion. Cintas reported sales of $1.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, December 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year sales of $7.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $7.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $8.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.70.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $7.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $437.25. 37,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,210. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $314.62 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.95%.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total value of $1,200,064.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203 over the last 90 days. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Cintas by 67.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

