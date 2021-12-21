Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $2,569,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 11.1% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 43,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Citigroup by 10.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,578,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 242.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,778,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,832 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Citigroup by 25.2% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on C shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.65.

NYSE:C traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $59.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,508,084. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.40 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $120.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.33.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

