Citigroup Reiterates “Buy” Rating for John Wood Group (LON:WG)

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of John Wood Group (LON:WG) in a report published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 270 ($3.57) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 280 ($3.70) to GBX 250 ($3.30) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 360 ($4.76) to GBX 330 ($4.36) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 330 ($4.36) to GBX 290 ($3.83) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 301.86 ($3.99).

Shares of LON WG opened at GBX 185.65 ($2.45) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31. John Wood Group has a 52 week low of GBX 181.40 ($2.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 367.20 ($4.85). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 208.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 221.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87.

In other news, insider Adrian Marsh acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of £49,750 ($65,728.63). Also, insider Robin Watson acquired 3,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 206 ($2.72) per share, with a total value of £6,421.02 ($8,483.31). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 28,181 shares of company stock valued at $5,632,206.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

