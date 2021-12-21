Citigroup Trims Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Target Price to $21.00

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 494.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ALDX traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.53. 60,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,637. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 20.66 and a quick ratio of 20.66.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALDX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 211.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,456 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 9,903,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,298,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 134.0% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,708,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,362,000 after acquiring an additional 978,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,232.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,007,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 931,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

