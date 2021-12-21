Clariant (AEX:CLN) PT Set at CHF 19 by Barclays

Barclays set a CHF 19 target price on Clariant (AEX:CLN) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 20 price target on shares of Clariant in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 22.20 price target on shares of Clariant in a research note on Friday. Baader Bank set a CHF 24 price target on shares of Clariant in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group set a CHF 20 price objective on shares of Clariant in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 18.80 price objective on shares of Clariant in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Clariant has a 12 month low of CHF 18.27 and a 12 month high of CHF 29.48.

Clariant AG is a Switzerland-based producer of specialty chemicals. It operates through four business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics and Coatings. The Care Chemicals business area produces ingredients for laundry detergents, fabric softeners, disinfectants and dishwashing detergents, as well as plasticizers, de-icing fluids for aircrafts and runways, and special solvents.

