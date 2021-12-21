Clear Investment Research LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $114.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

