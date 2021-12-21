Clear Investment Research LLC Purchases 298 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ISTB. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $50.44 on Tuesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $51.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

