Clear Investment Research LLC Sells 4,518 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Clear Investment Research LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 62.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,518 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 124.0% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 158,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,032,000 after buying an additional 87,778 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2,148.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 49,429 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 29.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 181,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,035,000 after purchasing an additional 41,028 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,421,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,171,000 after purchasing an additional 39,094 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,649.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 41,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 38,802 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $130.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.12. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $111.31 and a 1-year high of $144.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.