Clear Investment Research LLC Takes $1.77 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,605,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 471.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 26,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 21,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,316,000 after purchasing an additional 22,575 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of STIP stock opened at $105.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.09 and a 200 day moving average of $106.06. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.16 and a 1 year high of $107.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.