CloakCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,316.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $1,316.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000536 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000730 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00017322 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00010648 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,738,967 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

