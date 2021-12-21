Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CAO Paul D. Underwood Sells 2,000 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total transaction of $250,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NET stock traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.89. 4,147,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,969,589. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.96 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The company has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.41 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.46 and its 200-day moving average is $137.85.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 4.7% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.