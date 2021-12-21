Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Clovis Oncology were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLVS. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Clovis Oncology by 37.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Clovis Oncology by 31.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Clovis Oncology by 59.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 7,009 shares during the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $37.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CLVS. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

