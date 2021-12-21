CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) CEO David H. Li Sells 20,150 Shares

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total transaction of $3,715,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CCMP stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $184.85. 713,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,725. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.52. CMC Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.19 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is -77.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its position in CMC Materials by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CMC Materials by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,775,000 after acquiring an additional 14,893 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in CMC Materials by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in CMC Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,170,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in CMC Materials by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCMP. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.63.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

