CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in CME Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in CME Group by 32.6% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 12,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in CME Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,883,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in CME Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ken Vroman sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $97,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $633,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,492 shares of company stock worth $5,434,355 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $221.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.15 and a 1 year high of $232.64.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.10%.

CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

