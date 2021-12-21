CNB Bank Has $824,000 Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 13.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.4% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.6% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 196,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,893,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,065,000 after buying an additional 633,039 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,017,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,413,000 after buying an additional 757,854 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 35.7% in the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 33,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 8,941 shares during the period. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of BTI traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.69. The stock had a trading volume of 43,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000,641. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.91.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

