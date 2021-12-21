CNB Bank Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CNB Bank lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 17,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,982,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.72. 1,040,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,103,000. The company has a market cap of $176.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average of $26.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.30.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

