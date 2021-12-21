Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 9.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.56. 106,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,336. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.01. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $24.74 and a twelve month high of $27.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

