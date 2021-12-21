Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.55 Per Share

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.17.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:PSF opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.34. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $26.29 and a 12-month high of $32.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,490 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund were worth $10,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

