Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Stock Holdings Lowered by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,422 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 11.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 13.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 21.5% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,630,000 after acquiring an additional 187,151 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 84.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period.

Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.96 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 63.72% and a negative return on equity of 133.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, Director James Healy sold 286,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $4,611,545.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell sold 3,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $58,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,479,172 in the last ninety days. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHRS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

