Coldstack One Day Volume Reaches $177,033.00 (CLS)

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Coldstack has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $177,033.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Coldstack has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Coldstack coin can now be purchased for $1.72 or 0.00003667 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00050900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,904.81 or 0.08308499 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,908.27 or 0.99809648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00073617 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00046169 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Coldstack Coin Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Coldstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coldstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

