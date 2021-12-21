Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Raised by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,009 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 53.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $48.40 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $221.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.