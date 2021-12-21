Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 1,796 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $17,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,790,000 after acquiring an additional 12,238 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, Rollins Financial raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter.

IYH stock opened at $291.67 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $238.04 and a 1-year high of $296.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

