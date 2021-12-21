Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 248,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,973 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $15,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 49,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 13,565 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 871,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,545,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

SCHP opened at $62.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.01. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $60.31 and a 12-month high of $64.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.