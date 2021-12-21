Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 352,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $18,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,915,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,900,000 after purchasing an additional 697,882 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 8.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,502,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 210.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 62.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,452,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,422,000 after purchasing an additional 88,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.94.

Carrier Global stock opened at $50.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The company has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

