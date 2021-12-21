Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 343,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,408 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $18,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000.

PHO stock opened at $57.37 on Tuesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $44.84 and a one year high of $60.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.28 and a 200-day moving average of $56.71.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

