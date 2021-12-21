Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 109,078 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 8.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,164,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,078 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $16,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FENY opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $16.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average is $14.48.

