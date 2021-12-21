Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €160.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €160.00 ($179.78) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ML has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($168.54) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($168.54) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €143.00 ($160.67) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($159.55) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €165.00 ($185.39) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €151.75 ($170.51).

ML opened at €136.00 ($152.81) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €135.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is €135.75. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of €106.95 ($120.17) and a 52 week high of €130.85 ($147.02).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

