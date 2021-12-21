Comparing CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) & Vasamed (OTCMKTS:VSMD)

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) and Vasamed (OTCMKTS:VSMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares CryoLife and Vasamed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CryoLife 0.63% 4.24% 1.63% Vasamed N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CryoLife and Vasamed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CryoLife 0 1 1 0 2.50 Vasamed 0 0 0 0 N/A

CryoLife presently has a consensus price target of $35.50, suggesting a potential upside of 83.75%. Given CryoLife’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CryoLife is more favorable than Vasamed.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.5% of CryoLife shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of CryoLife shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Vasamed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

CryoLife has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vasamed has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CryoLife and Vasamed’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CryoLife $253.23 million 3.00 -$16.68 million $0.03 644.21 Vasamed N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vasamed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CryoLife.

Summary

CryoLife beats Vasamed on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc. engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix. The Preservation Services segment focuses on revenues from preservation of cardiac and vascular implantable human tissues. The company was founded on January 19, 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, GA.

Vasamed Company Profile

Väsamed, Inc. designs, licenses, manufactures and distributes a range of non-invasive hemodynamic technologies for vascular, wound care, cardiovascular and emergency medicine diagnostics. It offers products and services for assessing and managing hemodynamic health such as SensiLase PAD-IQ Studycast System, and Wound Imaging and SmartDraw. The company was founded on May 23, 1989 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

