Comparing PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) & GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF)

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) and GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

This table compares PHX Minerals and GrowMax Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PHX Minerals -18.98% 4.55% 2.96% GrowMax Resources N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PHX Minerals and GrowMax Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PHX Minerals 0 0 3 0 3.00 GrowMax Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

PHX Minerals currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 87.79%. Given PHX Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PHX Minerals is more favorable than GrowMax Resources.

Volatility & Risk

PHX Minerals has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GrowMax Resources has a beta of 3.01, meaning that its share price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PHX Minerals and GrowMax Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PHX Minerals $28.97 million 2.42 -$23.95 million ($0.17) -12.53 GrowMax Resources N/A N/A $820,000.00 N/A N/A

GrowMax Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PHX Minerals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.3% of PHX Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of PHX Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PHX Minerals beats GrowMax Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About GrowMax Resources

GrowMax Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation and development of phosphate and potassium-rich brine resources. The firm focuses in the operation of Bayovar property, located in Sechura Desert in northwestern Peru. It also involves in the distribution of fertilizers. The company was founded on August 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.