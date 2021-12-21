Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Announces $7.94 Dividend

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) announced a dividend on Friday, December 10th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 7.94 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

Condor Hospitality Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years.

Shares of CDOR stock opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The firm has a market cap of $117.02 million, a PE ratio of 113.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 48.53% and a negative return on equity of 37.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Condor Hospitality Trust will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Condor Hospitality Trust from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Condor Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Condor Hospitality Trust stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Condor Hospitality Trust worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Condor Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment and ownership of select-service, limited-service, extended stay and compact full service hotels. The firm also engages in the business of owning equity interests in hotel properties The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Norfolk, NE.

